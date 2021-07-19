UrduPoint.com
New Haitian Government To Be Formed On Tuesday - Reports

Mon 19th July 2021 | 08:27 PM

The new Haitian government will be formed on Tuesday, Claude Joseph, the interim prime minister who plans to step down, will become the new foreign minister, AFP reported on Monday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) The new Haitian government will be formed on Tuesday, Claude Joseph, the interim prime minister who plans to step down, will become the new foreign minister, AFP reported on Monday, citing sources.

Joseph reportedly agreed to step down and hand over power to Ariel Henry, his challenger who is supported by the international community.

Joseph nominally led Haiti following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise earlier in July. Henry was appointed prime minister by Moise just a few days before he was killed.

