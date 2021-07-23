UrduPoint.com
New Haitian Prime Minister Arrives in Cap-Haitien to Bid Farewell to Murdered President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) New Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry has arrived in the city of Cap-Haitien to bid farewell to assassinated President Jovenel Moise, the prime minister's office said, adding that there was no attack on the cabinet head's convoy.

On late Thursday, the Nouvelliste newspaper reported that the administration of Cap-Haitien had canceled the farewell ceremony over the massive unrest. The convoy of Henry was reportedly assaulted by the protesters.

"The public affairs department of the prime minister's office would like to officially dismiss the information about an ambush and attack on the convoy of Prime Minister Ariel Henry in Cap-Haitien," the office said in a statement.

The office added that Henry would deliver a speech during the upcoming farewell ceremony.

Moise was shot dead at his residence earlier on July 7. His wife, Martine, was wounded and airlifted to a US hospital. The police said that they had identified 28 suspects, including 26 Colombian citizens.

