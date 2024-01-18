New Hampshire Or Bust For White House Hopeful Nikki Haley
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2024 | 02:40 PM
Rochester, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Nikki Haley wooed voters in New Hampshire Wednesday as the Republican presidential nomination contest moves to the eastern US state seen as make-or-break for her bid to reel in runaway frontrunner Donald Trump.
Once considered an outside bet, the former UN ambassador -- the only woman in the race -- has emerged as the main threat to Trump's dreams of a White House return.
Her polling numbers, donations and endorsements have surged in recent weeks.
But her long-nurtured hope of a one-on-one battle with the ex-president was dealt a blow when Florida governor Ron DeSantis beat her to the runner-up spot in Iowa's opening nominating contest on Monday.
The disappointment ratcheted up the pressure on Haley to put DeSantis in the rear-view mirror in New Hampshire on Tuesday, while keeping alive her challenge to Trump as the race moves to her home state of South Carolina.
"If Haley has a good showing in New Hampshire, it's going to shift the momentum, energy and excitement behind her campaign going into South Carolina," said Haley backer and former Maryland governor Larry Hogan.
Recent Stories
China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions
Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran
Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR
Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets
Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024
SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area
CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections
Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power
Infrastructure of city can be improved through public-private partnership projec ..
More Stories From World
-
Public sector strikes add to N. Ireland's political crisis1 minute ago
-
Ukraine will work with 'any reality' after US elections2 minutes ago
-
China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions14 minutes ago
-
Ukraine's forensics experts trace foreign origins of Russian arms1 hour ago
-
China imports dairy sheep breed from New Zealand2 hours ago
-
France ministry searched in Neymar PSG transfer probe: source2 hours ago
-
Europe new car sales rebound in 2023: industry group2 hours ago
-
China says ready to play constructive role in easing Pak-Iran situation2 hours ago
-
China's overnight Shibor interbank rate decreases Thursday2 hours ago
-
Europe new car sales rev up in 20232 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s plan to buy Chinese FC-31 stealth fighter jets ‘win-win’ cooperation: Chinese milit ..2 hours ago
-
Major stock market indices worldwide2 hours ago