New Hampshire Or Bust For White House Hopeful Nikki Haley

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Rochester, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Nikki Haley wooed voters in New Hampshire Wednesday as the Republican presidential nomination contest moves to the eastern US state seen as make-or-break for her bid to reel in runaway frontrunner Donald Trump.

Once considered an outside bet, the former UN ambassador -- the only woman in the race -- has emerged as the main threat to Trump's dreams of a White House return.

Her polling numbers, donations and endorsements have surged in recent weeks.

But her long-nurtured hope of a one-on-one battle with the ex-president was dealt a blow when Florida governor Ron DeSantis beat her to the runner-up spot in Iowa's opening nominating contest on Monday.

The disappointment ratcheted up the pressure on Haley to put DeSantis in the rear-view mirror in New Hampshire on Tuesday, while keeping alive her challenge to Trump as the race moves to her home state of South Carolina.

"If Haley has a good showing in New Hampshire, it's going to shift the momentum, energy and excitement behind her campaign going into South Carolina," said Haley backer and former Maryland governor Larry Hogan.

