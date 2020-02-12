UrduPoint.com
New Hampshire Presidential Primary Election Results Begin Pouring

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 06:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) Polls are closing in the US state of New Hampshire presidential Primary and initial votes have come flowing in.

With only about 6 percent of precincts reporting, Senator Bernie Sanders has a 5 point lead with 27.7% of the vote, Politico revealed on Tuesday.

New Hampshire is among the ten smallest US states with a population of only 1.3 million.

However, despite its tiny size, the state's primary often helps set the tone for the remainder of the campaign as the first hard evidence of voters' preferences.

The New Hampshire state Democratic Party only awards 33 delegates for the nominating convention. At least 1,990 pledged delegates are required to win the Democratic nomination at the convention which this year will be held in Milwaukee from July 13 to July 16.

