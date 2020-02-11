UrduPoint.com
New Hampshire Votes In Consequential Democratic Primary

Tue 11th February 2020

Democrats voted Tuesday in a high-stakes primary in New Hampshire as leftist Bernie Sanders and youthful challenger Pete Buttigieg fought for pole position in the race for who faces President Donald Trump in November's election

Tensions have risen steadily as people in the Granite State, notoriously independent-minded and astute voters, headed to polls across the northeastern battleground with just 1.3 million people. But the state plays a hugely influential role in the American political landscape.

New Hampshire always hosts the nation's first primary, eight days after Iowa kicked off the nomination process, and it could narrow the Democratic field of 11 current candidates.

White House hopefuls have been courting votes in the state's small cities, rolling farm country,lake-side towns and snow-covered mountain hamlets, seeking a spark that could ignite momentum thatcarries them to the Democratic nomination.

