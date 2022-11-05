UrduPoint.com

New Head Of French National Rally Party Elected - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) Jordan Bardella has been elected as the new chairman of the far-right French National Rally party, led by Marine Le Pen since 2011, French media reported on Saturday.

According to the results of the vote, 27-year-old Bardella, the acting head of the party, won after gaining 84.84% of the votes, while his opponent, Louis Aliot, got 15.16%, the BFMTV broadcaster reported.

At the end of June, Le Pen said that she was stepping down as the leader of her National Rally party as she would head the parliamentary group of the faction in the French National Assembly.

Bardella replaced Le Pen as party leader during the 2022 French presidential campaign.

In 2012, at the age of 16, Bardella joined Le Pen's party, and in 2014 headed National Rally organization in the department of Seine-Saint-Denis, becoming the youngest regional leader of the party.

In September 2017, he joined Le Pen's campaign headquarters for the presidential election. Since 2019, Bardella has been a member of the European Parliament.

