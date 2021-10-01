UrduPoint.com

New Head Of Japan's Ruling Party Announces Appointments In Party Leadership

Sumaira FH 6 seconds ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 10:10 PM

New Head of Japan's Ruling Party Announces Appointments in Party Leadership

The Liberal Democratic Party of Japan said on Friday that the newly-elected leader, Fumio Kishida, has announced new appointments to the party leadership

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) The Liberal Democratic Party of Japan said on Friday that the newly-elected leader, Fumio Kishida, has announced new appointments to the party leadership.

Akira Amari, who was instrumental in Kishida's successful election campaign, was appointed the new secretary general of the party. Hiroshi Kajiyama becomes the deputy secretary general of the party, while the LDP organizational headquarters will be headed by Yuko Obuchi.

Tatsuo Fukuda, despite being elected to the parliament for the third time only, is now head of the general affairs council. His appointment is meant to symbolize the renewal of the party leadership.

Kishida's rival for the party leadership position, Sanae Takaichi, took the office of head of the LDP political council. Takaichi agreed to step down from the race and support Kishida the night before the election.

As a result, in the second round, almost half of all her supporters in the party voted for Kishida.

The election committee will now be chaired by Toshiaki Endo, who previously served as the minister in charge of the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Kishida's main rival in the elections, Taro Kono, was put in charge of the party's public relations. For the past several years, Kono has not held a post below minister. He used to head the foreign ministry and the defense ministry, then he became minister for administrative reform and was responsible for vaccinations. Japanese media have already called this appointment a "demotion."

The new position of the LDP veteran and former prime minister, Taro Aso, is yet to be announced. He is expected to take the position of deputy chairman of the party.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Parliament Japan Olympics Post Media All From Race

Recent Stories

Hazza bin Zayed welcomes head of state, ministers ..

Hazza bin Zayed welcomes head of state, ministers participating in World Policy ..

40 minutes ago
 IG NHMP inaugurates PAAS - a web based performance ..

IG NHMP inaugurates PAAS - a web based performance & assessment application

6 seconds ago
 DC listens to complaints at revenue public service ..

DC listens to complaints at revenue public service court

9 seconds ago
 US Ready to Discuss Inclusion of EU in New Indo-Pa ..

US Ready to Discuss Inclusion of EU in New Indo-Pacific Initiatives - State Dept ..

11 seconds ago
 Saakashvili Detained in Georgia - Prime Minister

Saakashvili Detained in Georgia - Prime Minister

16 minutes ago
 US Court Dismisses Indictment Against Russian Nati ..

US Court Dismisses Indictment Against Russian National Serguei Adoniev - Filing

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.