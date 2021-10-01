The Liberal Democratic Party of Japan said on Friday that the newly-elected leader, Fumio Kishida, has announced new appointments to the party leadership

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) The Liberal Democratic Party of Japan said on Friday that the newly-elected leader, Fumio Kishida, has announced new appointments to the party leadership.

Akira Amari, who was instrumental in Kishida's successful election campaign, was appointed the new secretary general of the party. Hiroshi Kajiyama becomes the deputy secretary general of the party, while the LDP organizational headquarters will be headed by Yuko Obuchi.

Tatsuo Fukuda, despite being elected to the parliament for the third time only, is now head of the general affairs council. His appointment is meant to symbolize the renewal of the party leadership.

Kishida's rival for the party leadership position, Sanae Takaichi, took the office of head of the LDP political council. Takaichi agreed to step down from the race and support Kishida the night before the election.

As a result, in the second round, almost half of all her supporters in the party voted for Kishida.

The election committee will now be chaired by Toshiaki Endo, who previously served as the minister in charge of the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Kishida's main rival in the elections, Taro Kono, was put in charge of the party's public relations. For the past several years, Kono has not held a post below minister. He used to head the foreign ministry and the defense ministry, then he became minister for administrative reform and was responsible for vaccinations. Japanese media have already called this appointment a "demotion."

The new position of the LDP veteran and former prime minister, Taro Aso, is yet to be announced. He is expected to take the position of deputy chairman of the party.