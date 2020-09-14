UrduPoint.com
New Head Of Japan's Ruling Party Stresses Need For Dialogue On Kuril Islands With Russia

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 03:33 PM

Yoshihide Suga, the newly-elected head of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, pointed on Monday to the importance of discussing whom the disputed Kuril Islands belong to

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) Yoshihide Suga, the newly-elected head of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, pointed on Monday to the importance of discussing whom the disputed Kuril Islands belong to.

The four islands, which Japan calls the Northern Territories, have been a point of contention between Russia and the country since the end of World War II, when the two nations did not sign a peace treaty because each claimed sovereignty over the disputed territories.

"As for the Northern Territories, I intend to continue dialogue [with Russia] to clarify the issue of the four islands ownership," Suga said at a press conference, aired by the NHK broadcaster.

