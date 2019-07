A new record high temperature was recorded in Germany on Thursday, amid a Europe wide heatwave, breaking the previous hottest figure reached the previous day

The German Weather Service confirmed 40.9 Celsius (105.62 Fahrenheit) in Lingen, West Germany, after 40.5C was reached in Geilenkirchen, near Moenchengladbach, on Wednesday.