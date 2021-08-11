UrduPoint.com

New Heat Record In Italy As 'Lucifer' Sweeps In

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 09:01 PM

Regional authorities in Sicily recorded temperatures of 48.8 degrees Celsius (119.8 Fahrenheit) Wednesday as an anticyclone dubbed "Lucifer" swept the country -- which if confirmed would be a new Italy record

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Regional authorities in Sicily recorded temperatures of 48.8 degrees Celsius (119.8 Fahrenheit) Wednesday as an anticyclone dubbed "Lucifer" swept the country -- which if confirmed would be a new Italy record.

The blistering temperature was recorded near Syracuse, beating Italy's all-time record of 48.

5 degrees in Sicily in 1999, although a spokesman for the national meteorological service told AFP this still had to be validated.

Elsewhere in southern Italy, the anticyclone was forecast to send the mercury rising to 39-42 degrees before sweeping northwards, with weekend temperatures of up to 40 degrees in the central regions of Tuscany and Lazio, which includes Rome.

