UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New High-speed Railway Goes Into Operation In Yangtze River Delta

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 02:09 PM

New high-speed railway goes into operation in Yangtze River Delta

A new high-speed railway line was put into operation Wednesday in east China's Jiangsu Province, further boosting the railway inter-connectivity in the Yangtze River Delta

NANJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :A new high-speed railway line was put into operation Wednesday in east China's Jiangsu Province, further boosting the railway inter-connectivity in the Yangtze River Delta.

The 158-km line connecting the cities of Yancheng and Nantong is the first high-speed railway line with a designed speed of 350 km per hour in northern Jiangsu, according to China Railway Shanghai Group Co., Ltd.

Six pairs of trains are currently in operation, which will be increased to a daily maximum of 47 pairs from late January next year.

The opening of the line allows for high-speed train travel between Yancheng and Shanghai.

The fastest train can complete the journey between the two cities in two hours and seven minutes.

The Yancheng-Nantong line is an important part of China's high-speed railway network, and will help promote the development and regional integration of the Yangtze River Delta consisting of Shanghai Municipality and the provinces of Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui.

Last year, China unveiled an outline for the regional integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta, which is one of the country's most economically active, open and innovative regions, and produces about one-fourth of the national GDP.

Related Topics

China Nantong Yancheng Shanghai January From

Recent Stories

Gas suspension: CNG stations to remain closed in S ..

3 minutes ago

Ajman Police extends 50 percent discount on traffi ..

11 minutes ago

Football stars thank Dubai for a memorable stay an ..

22 minutes ago

Peru to Buy COVID-19 Protection Equipment Amountin ..

1 minute ago

UK Diplomat Comes to Russia Foreign Ministry to He ..

1 minute ago

German Health Minister Supports Extending COVID-19 ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.