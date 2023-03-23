UrduPoint.com

New Home Sales In US Increase 3rd Month In Row As Mortgage Rates Fall, Supply Increases

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2023 | 10:17 PM

Sales of new homes in the United States rose for a third month in a row in February as mortgage rates came off their highs and new construction helped to add to tight inventories for domestic properties, the US government said in a report on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Sales of new homes in the United States rose for a third month in a row in February as mortgage rates came off their highs and new construction helped to add to tight inventories for domestic properties, the US government said in a report on Thursday.

Sales of newly constructed homes were up 1.1% in February from January, with a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 640,000, versus a revised 633,000 in January, the US Department of Housing and Urban Development and the US Census Bureau said in the jointly issued report.

The new home sales number came a day after a US realtors group reported that sales of existing homes in the United States reversed a 12-month slide in February to post the largest monthly percentage growth since July 2020, despite sales being down year-on-year.

Total existing-home sales - including single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops - vaulted 14.5% from January to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.58 million in February, the National Association of Realtors, which also attributed the bumper numbers to sliding mortgage rates, said.

According to national mortgage agency Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate on mortgages averaged 6.6% as of March 16. That was down from a 2022 high of 7% seen in December.

Housing starts, a measure of new home construction, rose by almost 10% month-on-month in February, alleviating a dire supply shortage for years now in the US domestic property market.

Housing and real estate play important roles in the US economy, with roughly 65% of occupied housing units being owner-occupied. That makes homes a substantial source of household wealth and home construction a key provider of employment.

In the 2008-09 financial crisis, a crash of the housing market precipitated what later came to be known as the era of the Great Recession. Following that, the property market had been mostly buoyant on the back of steady economic growth and demand from buyers although surging inflation, interest rates and borrowing costs over the past year had put a damper on the sector.�

