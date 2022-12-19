New Hong Kong Leader Plans Maiden Trip to Beijing to Discuss Border Reopening - Reports

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) Hong Kong's new chief executive, John Lee, will travel to Beijing this week for his first visit since taking office in summer, the South China Morning Post cited sources as saying on Monday.

The former security chief of the semi-autonomous city will spend four days in the Chinese capital starting Wednesday talking to senior Chinese officials about reopening the border between Hong Kong and the mainland.

Lee will meet with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang as well as Li Qiang, who is expected to succeed Li Keqiang as China's second most senior official.

The border has been closed for more than three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic but the Hong Kong leader is keen on reviving economic ties with the mainland. Preparations are reportedly being made to restart train services between the city and Guangzhou in southern China from January.

