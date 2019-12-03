New IAEA Chief Says Got Congratulations From Putin, Date of Russia Visit to Be Coordinated

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) Argentine diplomat Rafael Grossi told Sputnik on Monday that he had received congratulations from Russian President Vladimir Putin on his appointment as director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), noting that the date of his Russia visit would be coordinated.

The IAEA special session approved Grossi's appointment earlier in the day.

"Today, I was honored to receive congratulations from President Putin, for which I am very grateful, and an invitation to visit the Russian Federation. So, we will launch contacts with the teams here in Vienna to determine the date," Grossi said.