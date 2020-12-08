UrduPoint.com
New Illness in India Possibly Caused by Tainted Water, Unrelated to COVID-19 - Official

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) The new mysterious illness in southeastern India is not related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and the authorities suspect that it might have been caused by water contamination, Dolla Joshi Roy, district surveillance officer of West Godavari district, told Sputnik.

Over the weekend, Indian media reported that one person had died and dozens had been hospitalized with symptoms resembling an epilepsy attack in the city of Eluru of West Godavari district. The affected people complain about suffering symptoms like shivering, foaming at the mouth and nausea.

"[We] suspect water contamination with heavy metals, organophosphate compounds, pesticide contamination," Roy said.

According to the official, the authorities are still trying to establish the cause of the illness that has affected several hundred people, analyzing cerebrospinal fluid, blood, serum, water, food, urine, vomitus, stool and vegetable samples.

The affected people have also had CT scans and reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests for coronavirus.

"So far CT and RT-PCR reported negative for COVID-19. Hence there is no correlation between the two," the official added.

The district surveillance officer noted that the affected areas were in "psychological distress," and the government was seeking to manage the public panic via effective communication.

