VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) New Indian Consul General Seviti Sai Murali has begun work in the Russian city of Vladivostok, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The new Consul General of the Republic of India, Seviti Sai Murali, has begun his work in Vladivostok. On December 6, the Indian diplomat paid a study visit to the office of the Russian Foreign Ministry," the ministry said in a statement.

Before that, the authorities of Russia's Primorsky Krai held a meeting with the outgoing Indian Consul General Bhushan Shashi.

The head of the regional government, Vera Shcherbina, thanked the diplomat for his work on developing and strengthening ties between the Primorsky Krai and India.

The Russian politician also announced that a business mission from India will pay a working visit to Primorye in the near future.

"Foreign guests plan to discuss with the entrepreneurs of the region the possibilities of bilateral mutually beneficial cooperation and the implementation of joint projects from 8 to 9 December," Shcherbina said on Instagram.

On Monday, the governments of Russia and India signed a protocol on the provision of land for the placement of the consular offices of the two countries, as well as on the conditions for the placement of the Indian consulate general in Vladivostok.