UrduPoint.com

New Indian Consul General Begins Work In Russia's Vladivostok

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 11:00 AM

New Indian Consul General Begins Work in Russia's Vladivostok

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) New Indian Consul General Seviti Sai Murali has begun work in the Russian city of Vladivostok, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The new Consul General of the Republic of India, Seviti Sai Murali, has begun his work in Vladivostok. On December 6, the Indian diplomat paid a study visit to the office of the Russian Foreign Ministry," the ministry said in a statement.

Before that, the authorities of Russia's Primorsky Krai held a meeting with the outgoing Indian Consul General Bhushan Shashi.

The head of the regional government, Vera Shcherbina, thanked the diplomat for his work on developing and strengthening ties between the Primorsky Krai and India.

The Russian politician also announced that a business mission from India will pay a working visit to Primorye in the near future.

"Foreign guests plan to discuss with the entrepreneurs of the region the possibilities of bilateral mutually beneficial cooperation and the implementation of joint projects from 8 to 9 December," Shcherbina said on Instagram.

On Monday, the governments of Russia and India signed a protocol on the provision of land for the placement of the consular offices of the two countries, as well as on the conditions for the placement of the Indian consulate general in Vladivostok.

Related Topics

India Business Russia Visit Vera Shashi Vladivostok December From Government Instagram

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 265.76 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 265.76 million

16 minutes ago
 Local Press: Etihad Rail will change the way UAE p ..

Local Press: Etihad Rail will change the way UAE passengers travel forever

46 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 7th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 7th December 2021

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Corporate Social Resp ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Corporate Social Responsibility policy

11 hours ago
 Russia, India Welcomed Preparation of Document Pro ..

Russia, India Welcomed Preparation of Document Promoting Investment in Shipbuild ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.