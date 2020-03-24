UrduPoint.com
New Infectious Hospital In Moscow 40 Percent Complete - Mayor

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 01:54 PM

The construction of a new infectious hospital in the outskirts of Moscow is 40 percent complete, which gives hope that it will open in the coming weeks, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Tuesday

The hospital is constructed as part of the effort to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

"On March 11, we came to the field with constructors, and there was nothing there.

On March 12, the construction started, and, as of today, it is 40 percent complete ... This will be a huge facility, with its size reaching around 80,000 square meters [861,112 square feet], there will be over 500 beds, and around 50 percent of these beds will be meant for resuscitation ... This is the most modern and the most efficient hospital [in Moscow]. I hope that the construction will be finished in the coming week," Sobyanin told reporters.

