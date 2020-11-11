UrduPoint.com
New Initiatives Needed To Help 3.5Mln Syrian Refugees Return From Turkey- Russian Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) New initiatives are needed to enable the return of over 3.5 million Syrian refugees who are currently staying in Turkey, the head of the Russian-Syrian coordination center for refugees return said on Wednesday.

"I would like to focus on Syrian refugees' staying in Turkey, where over 3.5 million people are awaiting their return home.

New initiatives are needed to enable their quick return," Mikhail Mizintsev said at the Damascus International Conference on the Return of Refugees to Syria.

The official also praised "effective cooperation with relevant agencies in Lebanon and Jordan."

"We have promptly coordinated and opened checkpoints for the return of Syrian citizens," Mizintsev added, pointing to the significant number of refugees who had come back to Syria from these two neighboring countries.

