New Insect Species Found In South China Urban Wetland
Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2025 | 12:20 PM
GUANGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Chinese researchers have discovered a new insect species, Eidoreus haizhuensis, in a wetland in Guangzhou, the capital city of south China's Guangdong Province, the Guangdong academy of Sciences said on Sunday.
According to Yu Yali, an associate researcher at the Guangdong Academy of Sciences' Institute of Zoology, the new species was found during specimen classification and identification work being carried out as part of a research team's comprehensive and systematic insect monitoring and investigation project in the Haizhu Wetland, which began in 2020.
The team's findings have been published in the international academic journal Zootaxa, revealing that the species, belonging to the order Coleoptera, measures 1.2 to 1.3 millimeters in length. Its reddish-brown body is oval and convex both dorsally and ventrally, and its legs and antennae are lighter in color.
"Usually, larger insect groups attract more attention and smaller ones are easily overlooked," Yu said, noting that the discovery enriches species diversity and is of great significance to ecological protection and biological evolution research.
Notably, though most new species are typically found in natural rural habitats, this discovery was made in the Haizhu Wetland, which spans an area of 1,100 hectares and is located in the heart of the megacity of Guangzhou.
According to the Haizhu Wetland's Lin Zhibin, biodiversity research and monitoring work have been ongoing since 2012, alongside efforts to create a habitat that supports the survival of various species. To date, 903 insect species have been documented in the wetland.
Recent Stories
IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi
Japan's GDP grows annualised real 2.8% in October-December period
UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2025
Raducanu advances to second round after dominant debut at Dubai Duty Free Tennis ..
UN chief welcomes continued Gaza ceasefire, hostage release
UAE first Asian country to host FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Trophy Tour
EDGE unveils its most advanced line-up of all-domain defence & tech solutions at ..
Saif bin Zayed meets Libyan Interior Minister in Tunisia
Saif bin Zayed meets with Kuwaiti Minister of Defence in Tunisia
Saif bin Zayed meets Egyptian Interior Minister in Tunisia
More Stories From World
-
Most Asian markets start week on positive note6 minutes ago
-
China begins construction of new aeroengine test facility6 minutes ago
-
New insect species found in south China urban wetland6 minutes ago
-
Families yearn for an end to PKK-Turkey war16 minutes ago
-
'Incredible story' as Bentaleb scores on return from heart attack16 minutes ago
-
Death toll from gold mine collapse in western Mali rises to 5016 minutes ago
-
Taliban delegation visits Japan in rare trip outside region26 minutes ago
-
'Grannies Against The Right' hit German streets ahead of election26 minutes ago
-
Avalanche kills three in W. Afghanistan26 minutes ago
-
S. Korea says DeepSeek removed from local app stores pending privacy review26 minutes ago
-
Golf: PGA Genesis Invitational scores26 minutes ago
-
Foreign exchange reserves in Macao SAR see increase at start of year46 minutes ago