New Intelligence Suggests Pro-Ukrainian Group Sabotaged Nord Stream Pipelines - Reports

New data assessed by the US intelligence community claims that the attack on the Nord Stream pipelines was conducted by a pro-Ukrainian group, the New York Times reported, citing US officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) New data assessed by the US intelligence community claims that the attack on the Nord Stream pipelines was conducted by a pro-Ukrainian group, the New York Times reported, citing US officials.

The report noted that the US officials did not have any evidence on whether President Volodymyr Zelenskyy or his top lieutenants were involved in the operation or if the perpetrators acted at the direction of any Ukrainian government officials.

According to the report, this is the first significant lead that has emerged from the investigation and could result in implications for the coalition supporting Ukraine, especially in Germany, as the German public has been enduring high energy prices 'in the name of solidarity.

'

The newspaper also said in its report that US officials said there was much they did not know about the perpetrators of the attacks. However, a review of new data suggests they were opponents of Russian President Vladimir Putin.