UrduPoint.com

New Intelligence Suggests Pro-Ukrainian Group Sabotaged Nord Stream Pipelines - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2023 | 09:37 PM

New Intelligence Suggests Pro-Ukrainian Group Sabotaged Nord Stream Pipelines - Reports

New data assessed by the US intelligence community claims that the attack on the Nord Stream pipelines was conducted by a pro-Ukrainian group, the New York Times reported, citing US officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) New data assessed by the US intelligence community claims that the attack on the Nord Stream pipelines was conducted by a pro-Ukrainian group, the New York Times reported, citing US officials.

The report noted that the US officials did not have any evidence on whether President Volodymyr Zelenskyy or his top lieutenants were involved in the operation or if the perpetrators acted at the direction of any Ukrainian government officials.

According to the report, this is the first significant lead that has emerged from the investigation and could result in implications for the coalition supporting Ukraine, especially in Germany, as the German public has been enduring high energy prices 'in the name of solidarity.

'

The newspaper also said in its report that US officials said there was much they did not know about the perpetrators of the attacks. However, a review of new data suggests they were opponents of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Russia German Germany Nord Vladimir Putin Lead New York From Government Top

Recent Stories

Israeli troops kill one in Jenin raid: Palestinian ..

Israeli troops kill one in Jenin raid: Palestinian health ministry

5 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima approves restructure of Supreme Com ..

Sheikha Fatima approves restructure of Supreme Committee for Sheikha Fatima bint ..

25 minutes ago
 SEWA, Shurooq cooperate to provide services for de ..

SEWA, Shurooq cooperate to provide services for development projects

25 minutes ago
 Two of 4 US Citizens Abducted in Mexico Were Kille ..

Two of 4 US Citizens Abducted in Mexico Were Killed, Two Others Found Alive - Go ..

4 minutes ago
 UEFA to refund Liverpool fans for Paris Champions ..

UEFA to refund Liverpool fans for Paris Champions League final fiasco

4 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visits Nishtar Hospital

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.