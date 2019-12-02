New International Atomic Energy Agency Chief Grossi Says He Plans to Visit Iran Soon

(@imziishan)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) New International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Designate Rafael Grossi said on Monday during his first press conference that he planned to visit Iran soon.

"In terms of going there, it will happen, quite clearly.

I am not sure when, but I suppose it will in the relatively near future," Grossi said, adding that he would speak with Iranian officials soon and start planning for the visit.

Grossi also said during the press conference that Iran was a priority for the IAEA.