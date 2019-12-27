UrduPoint.com
New International Terminal At Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport To Open On January 17

Fri 27th December 2019

New International Terminal at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport to Open on January 17

Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport announced on Friday that the newly reconstructed Terminal C, which will serve international flights, will be formally opened on January 17

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport announced on Friday that the newly reconstructed Terminal C, which will serve international flights, will be formally opened on January 17.

"We invite you to the opening of Terminal C-1, which will be used for international flights and is designed to serve 20 million passengers annually. The opening is scheduled to take place on January 17," Sheremetyevo International Airport's press service stated.

Terminal C was initially opened in 2007, but closed ten years later as airport authorities proposed demolishing the building and reconstructing a larger, more modern complex.

In November, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency approved the new premises.

The new building features 84 check-in desks and 160 passport control booths, to improve passenger experience and airport efficiency. Sheremetyevo Airport is also building a sister terminal, C-2, that will serve an additional 10 million passengers annually and is scheduled to open in 2021.

Sheremetyevo International Airport is the busiest airport in Russia in terms of both airport and cargo traffic. Last year, the reconstructed Terminal B was opened in time for the start of the FIFA World Cup.

