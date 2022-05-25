UrduPoint.com

New Iran-Related Sanctions Target 9 Individuals, 1 Entity In Russia - Treasury

Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2022 | 07:57 PM

New Iran-Related Sanctions Target 9 Individuals, 1 Entity in Russia - Treasury

The United States is targeting nine Russian individuals and one entity in the new round of Iran-related sanctions it is imposing, the US Department of the Treasury said in a release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) The United States is targeting nine Russian individuals and one entity in the new round of Iran-related sanctions it is imposing, the US Department of the Treasury said in a release on Wednesday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is designating an international oil smuggling and money laundering network led by Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF) officials that has facilitated the sale of hundreds of millions of Dollars' worth of Iranian oil for both the IRGC-QF and Hezbollah," the release said.

The Treasury Department explained in the release that the oil smuggling network, for which is alleged that is led by US-designated IRGC-QF official Behnam Shahriyari and former IRGC-QF official Rostam Ghasemi and backed by senior levels of the Russian government, "has acted as a critical element of Iran's oil revenue generation, as well as its support for proxy militant groups that continue to perpetuate conflict and suffering throughout the region."

Related Topics

Iran Russia Oil Sale United States Money Government Million

Recent Stories

Recovery of arms from PTI leader's house shows rea ..

Recovery of arms from PTI leader's house shows real intentions: CM

2 minutes ago
 US, Partners Believe Can Nix Some Sanctions for Ir ..

US, Partners Believe Can Nix Some Sanctions for Iran to Roll Back Nuclear Progra ..

2 minutes ago
 Promoting industries only way to improve economy: ..

Promoting industries only way to improve economy: P resident FPCCI

2 minutes ago
 PAF trainer aircraft crashes near Mianwali

PAF trainer aircraft crashes near Mianwali

5 minutes ago
 Village Councilors reject making them subordinates ..

Village Councilors reject making them subordinates of Local Government Chairmen ..

5 minutes ago
 Crackdown on beggars intensified

Crackdown on beggars intensified

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.