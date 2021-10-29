UrduPoint.com

New Iran Sanctions Target 4 Individuals, 2 Entities - US Treasury

The United States has added four Iranian individuals and two entities to sanctions imposed against the Islamic republic, the Treasury Department said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) The United States has added four Iranian individuals and two entities to sanctions imposed against the Islamic republic, the Treasury Department said on Friday.

Yousef Aboutalebi, Saeed Aghajani, Abdollah Mehrabi and Mohammad Ebrahim Zargar Tehrani were the individuals added to the Specially Designated Nationals And Blocked Persons (SDN) List of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the press release said.

The entities added to OFAC's SDN List were Kimia Part Sivan Company LLC and Oje Parvaz Mado Nafar Company.

Most of those designated are linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to the release.

