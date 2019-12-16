New Iranian Ambassador Expects to Enhance Cooperation With Russia, Focus on Trade

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) Iran 's new ambassador in Russia , Kazem Jalali, said Monday that he was preparing a program that would elevate Russian-Iranian relations to a new strategic level with a special focus on trade and economic cooperation.

"We in Iran focus all our efforts on developing relations with our grand neighbor Russia in different spheres," Jalali said, adding that Moscow and Tehran both had great enough potential to move toward a strategic relationship.

The diplomat said he would arrive in Moscow in 1-2 weeks to begin his duties as ambassador. He also revealed that he was already working on a program for developing bilateral relations with a focus on trade and economic cooperation.

Earlier in the day, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said that Jalali would depart for Russia in the coming days. He will replace Mehdi Sanaei, who had served in the position since 2013.

On Sunday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani met with the new ambassador to brief him before his departure to Russia and wish him luck in his new professional capacity. Rouhani also stressed the importance of implementing the country's agreements with Moscow and making all opportunities in Iran fully available to Russian investors and state actors.