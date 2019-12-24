New Iranian Ambassador to Arrive in Russia on Tuesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) Iran's new ambassador in Moscow, Kazem Jalali, has told Sputnik that he will arrive in Russia on Tuesday to start his stint in the country.

"Tomorrow morning, I will head to Moscow and my mission as ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran will start. We hope to hand over the copies of credentials to the Russian Foreign Ministry soon. The original of credentials, I hope, will be handed over to the Russian president, Mr. [Vladimir] Putin, in the next few weeks," Jalali said on the eve of his departure.

Jalali was appointed as ambassador to Russia in November, replacing Mehdi Sanaei, who had served in the position since 2013.

In mid-December, President Hassan Rouhani met with the new ambassador to brief him before his departure to Russia and wish him luck in his new stint. Rouhani stressed the importance of implementing the country's agreements with Moscow and making all opportunities in Iran fully available to Russian investors and state actors.