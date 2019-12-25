New Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Not Ruling Out Ground Forces Drills With Russia in Future

Iran and Russia may hold joint military exercises not only at sea but also on land in the future, new Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali has said in an interview with Sputnik, expressing hope for further cooperation

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) Iran and Russia may hold joint military exercises not only at sea but also on land in the future, new Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali has said in an interview with Sputnik, expressing hope for further cooperation.

Russia, Iran and China will hold a joint naval exercise, dubbed Marine Security Belt, in the Indian Ocean on Friday. The combat squadron of Russia's Baltic Fleet left for Iran upon completing the Russian-Indian Indra-2019 naval drills earlier in December.

"The countries cooperate in different areas, so yes, there is such a possibility," Jalali said, when asked whether Iran and Russia could hold ground forces drills together.

However, he did not provide any specific time frame.

Russia and Iran have already conducted joint maneuvers, the ambassador, who was appointed to the position in November, recalled.

"I am sure that both countries should continue close cooperation in this sphere, which allows preserving regional peace and stability, given joint understanding of threats," Jalali added.