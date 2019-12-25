New Iranian Ambassador to Russia Plans to Increase Tourist Numbers in Both Countries

(@FahadShabbir)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) Tehran wants to see growing tourist flows to both Russia and Iran, new Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali has told Sputnik, noting that currently, this figure is low.

According to the ambassador, Moscow and Tehran have close ties in the cultural sphere but they need to expand them, as the Russians and Iranians have poor knowledge of each other and are biased against one another due to Western media coverage.

"For this reason, we need to expand ties and communication between the two countries.

In our view, the number of tourists who come from Russia to Iran and vice-versa is currently at a low level. We can definitely succeed there," Jalali said in an interview.

Russia is a vast and attractive country that has both historical and natural sights, the ambassador added, noting that the same was true for Iran.

Former Iranian lawmaker Jalali arrived in Moscow on Tuesday, replacing Mehdi Sanaei, who had been Iranian ambassador to Moscow since 2013.