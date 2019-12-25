UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Iranian Ambassador To Russia Plans To Increase Tourist Numbers In Both Countries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 02:21 PM

New Iranian Ambassador to Russia Plans to Increase Tourist Numbers in Both Countries

Tehran wants to see growing tourist flows to both Russia and Iran, new Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali has told Sputnik, noting that currently, this figure is low

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) Tehran wants to see growing tourist flows to both Russia and Iran, new Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali has told Sputnik, noting that currently, this figure is low.

According to the ambassador, Moscow and Tehran have close ties in the cultural sphere but they need to expand them, as the Russians and Iranians have poor knowledge of each other and are biased against one another due to Western media coverage.

"For this reason, we need to expand ties and communication between the two countries.

In our view, the number of tourists who come from Russia to Iran and vice-versa is currently at a low level. We can definitely succeed there," Jalali said in an interview.

Russia is a vast and attractive country that has both historical and natural sights, the ambassador added, noting that the same was true for Iran.

Former Iranian lawmaker Jalali arrived in Moscow on Tuesday, replacing Mehdi Sanaei, who had been Iranian ambassador to Moscow since 2013.

Related Topics

Iran Poor Moscow Russia Tehran Same Media From

Recent Stories

OIC: Comprehensive Plan to Empower Persons with Di ..

9 minutes ago

Quaid-e-Azam's birthday, Christmas celebrated in A ..

55 seconds ago

Russia to Solve Nord Stream 2 Problem in Cooperati ..

58 seconds ago

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar felicita ..

1 minute ago

Trains get late on Christmas, Quaid’s birthday

33 minutes ago

Iran, Russia Could Intensify Athletic Cooperation ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.