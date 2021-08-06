UrduPoint.com

New Iranian President Urges Closer Ties With Belarus - State Media

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 04:45 PM

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Friday told Speaker of the Belarus House of Representatives Vladimir Andreichenko that all resources should be deployed to ensure deeper Tehran-Minsk relations

According to the official IRNA news agency, Raisi stressed that sanctions will not prevent the two countries from deepening their ties and that the US is mistaken in believing that sanctions would halt the development of states as Iran continues to develop via cooperation with friendly nations.

Andreichenko, who came to in Tehran for the swearing-in ceremony on Thursday, said Raisi's inauguration speech demonstrated Iran's strong desire for development and that Belarus remains with Iran on this path.

He added that sanctions imposed by Western countries hampered relations between Iran and Belarus, but with coordination, the two countries could raise their cooperation level.

Ebrahim Raisi took an oath of office as the new president of Iran on Thursday after winning the June 18 presidential race in Iran with nearly 62% of the vote to replace Hassan Rouhani, who had just served the maximum two terms in office.

