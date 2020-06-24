New Iraqi Foreign Minister to Pay First Foreign Visits to Iran, Saudi Arabia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein's first foreign visits in the new capacity will be to Tehran and Riyadh, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release on Tuesday.

The press release came after Hussein's meeting with Special Representative of UN Secretary-General Jeanine Hennes-Plasschaert who is also the head of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI).

"The Minister noted that the government is keen to pursue a balanced policy in establishing relations, especially with neighboring countries, revealing that his first foreign visits will be to Tehran and Riyadh to enhance bilateral relations and establish prospects for cooperation in the pursuit of common interests," the ministry said.

Hussein and Hennes-Plasschaert discussed, as stated in the press release, international organizations operating in Iraq, with Hussein praising UNAMA and other UN agencies for helping the country achieve "security, stability, and welfare for the Iraqi people in various fields, particularly in the area of providing humanitarian assistance to the displaced."

The two officials also discussed the ongoing Iraqi-US strategic dialogue and its effects on regional stability, as well as the next round of talks due to take place during Hussein's visit to Washington next month.