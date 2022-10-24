New Iraqi President Pledges to Strengthen Relations With Russia

Iraq seeks to strengthen relations with Russia in the interests of both countries, newly appointed Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid said on Monday at a meeting with Russian Ambassador to Iraq Elbrus Kutrashev

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) Iraq seeks to strengthen relations with Russia in the interests of both countries, newly appointed Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid said on Monday at a meeting with Russian Ambassador to Iraq Elbrus Kutrashev.

The ambassador handed the Iraqi president a written message from Russian President Vladimir Putin, in which he congratulated Rashid on the appointment and confirmed Moscow's aspiration to strengthen bilateral relations, Rashid's office said in a statement.

"President Abdul Latif Rashid... expressed gratitude and appreciation to President Putin, and also confirmed Iraq's intention to strengthen friendly relations between the two states and work to expand them in various fields in the interests of the two countries and their peoples," the statement read.

On October 13, the Iraqi parliament by a majority vote elected 78-year-old Rashid as the country's new president. At the inauguration ceremony, the president pledged to make every effort to ensure Baghdad's strong relations with neighboring states and the international community, as well as to help solve the country's internal problems.