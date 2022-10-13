UrduPoint.com

New Iraqi President Rashid Instructs Sudani To Form Government

Newly elected President of Iraq Abdul Latif Rashid instructed Mohammed Sudani, whose nomination for the post of prime minister sparked protests in July, to form a government, the Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported on Thursday

The Iraqi parliament elected 78-year-old Rashid as the country's new president by a majority vote on Thursday. The legislature managed to elect a president only on its fourth attempt in eight months.

After the election, President Rashid instructed Sudani, who represents the Coordination Framework, an Iran-backed alliance of Shiite forces which forms the largest bloc in the Iraqi parliament, to form a new government, according to the INA.

Iraq has been facing political deadlock since the parliamentary elections of October 2021. The political bloc of Shiite cleric Muqtada Sadr won the elections but reverted to the opposition in May and stepped down in June after several unsuccessful attempts to form a government.

Sadr's supporters resumed protests in Baghdad in late July, breaking into the parliament building and refusing to leave it. The protests were triggered by the nomination of Sudani for the post of prime minister. In late August, Sadr called on his supporters to leave the government's "Green Zone" in the center of Baghdad and stop their armed confrontation with the security forces and the Shiite militias that joined them.

On October 1, demonstrators in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad decided to halt massive anti-government protests in the city center, giving the authorities until October 25 to find a way out of the political crisis. They threatened to intensify their protests otherwise and demanded a transitional government be formed under the auspices of the UN.

