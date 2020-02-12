New Iraqi Prime Minister Has 2 Weeks to Present Government - Politician

Newly-appointed Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi must present the list of the new cabinet members during the next two weeks, the chairman of Iraqi National Project, Jamal al-Dhari, who is a senior Iraqi tribal leader, said on Wednesday

"Mohammed Allawi has to submit a new list of members of the government to parliament in about two weeks," al-Dhari said at a press conference organized by Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

Iraq has been facing nationwide anti-government protests since October, with protesters demanding an end to corruption, improving living standards, and the government resignation.

In November, as the protests showed no signs of abating, then-Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi resigned but remained in office in a caretaker capacity. This changed on February 1 when President Barham Salih officially appointed former Communications Minister Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi as the country's new prime minister and charged him with forming a new government.