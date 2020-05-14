UrduPoint.com
New Iraqi Prime Minister Invites Putin To Visit Baghdad - Press Service

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 10:23 PM

New Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi sent Russian President Vladimir Putin an invitation to visit Baghdad via the Russian ambassador to Iraq, the press service of the prime minister told Sputnik

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) New Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi sent Russian President Vladimir Putin an invitation to visit Baghdad via the Russian ambassador to Iraq, the press service of the prime minister told Sputnik.

Al-Kazemi met Ambassador Maksim Maksimov on Wednesday. The ambassador gave Al-Kazemi the written congratulatory message from Putin and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, which included an invitation to visit Moscow.

"I will be glad to visit Moscow," the prime minister said, as quoted by his press service.

