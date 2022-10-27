UrduPoint.com

New Iraqi Prime Minister Plans To Hold Snap Parliamentary Elections Within Year - Document

Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2022 | 08:16 PM

New Iraqi Prime Minister Plans to Hold Snap Parliamentary Elections Within Year - Document

The future Iraqi government under Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani is planning to hold a snap parliamentary election within a year and conduct a number of economic and socials reforms, according to the government program obtained by the Iraqi News Agency (INA)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) The future Iraqi government under Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani is planning to hold a snap parliamentary election within a year and conduct a number of economic and socials reforms, according to the government program obtained by the Iraqi news Agency (INA).

The Iraqi parliament is expected to examine the new composition of the country's government and its program on Thursday evening.

"The program includes ... amendments to the law on the parliamentary election within three months and holding a snap election within a year," the document read.

The new Iraqi government also plans to take measures to fight corruption and unemployment, provide help for vulnerable groups and conduct economic and financial reforms, including in industry, agriculture and the banking sector, according to the program.

On Tuesday, Al-Sudani asked the parliament to consider ministerial candidates and hold a vote on the new government on October 27.

Al-Sudani was appointed prime minister of Iraq on October 15 and tasked by newly elected President Abdul Latif Rashid with forming the country's new government.

The Iraqi parliament elected 78-year-old Rashid as the country's new president by a majority vote on October 13. The legislature managed to elect a president only on its fourth attempt in eight months.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Prime Minister Parliament Vote Agriculture Iraq Rashid October Government Industry

Recent Stories

Slandering institutions not national interest: Sen ..

Slandering institutions not national interest: Senator Samina

48 seconds ago
 Russia's Putin Calls Destroying European Gas Pipel ..

Russia's Putin Calls Destroying European Gas Pipelines by West 'Outrageous'

49 seconds ago
 Philippines Reports 4 More Suspected Cholera Death ..

Philippines Reports 4 More Suspected Cholera Deaths

51 seconds ago
 Pakistan stands with Kashmiri people in their stru ..

Pakistan stands with Kashmiri people in their struggle for freedom: CM Assistant ..

57 seconds ago
 CCPO opens Qila Gujjar Singh PS building

CCPO opens Qila Gujjar Singh PS building

4 minutes ago
 Expertise of LDA, TEPA to be utilized to control t ..

Expertise of LDA, TEPA to be utilized to control traffic in provincial metropoli ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.