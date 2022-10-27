New Iraqi Prime Minister Plans to Hold Snap Parliamentary Elections Within Year - Document

The future Iraqi government under Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani is planning to hold a snap parliamentary election within a year and conduct a number of economic and socials reforms, according to the government program obtained by the Iraqi News Agency (INA)

The Iraqi parliament is expected to examine the new composition of the country's government and its program on Thursday evening.

"The program includes ... amendments to the law on the parliamentary election within three months and holding a snap election within a year," the document read.

The new Iraqi government also plans to take measures to fight corruption and unemployment, provide help for vulnerable groups and conduct economic and financial reforms, including in industry, agriculture and the banking sector, according to the program.

On Tuesday, Al-Sudani asked the parliament to consider ministerial candidates and hold a vote on the new government on October 27.

Al-Sudani was appointed prime minister of Iraq on October 15 and tasked by newly elected President Abdul Latif Rashid with forming the country's new government.

The Iraqi parliament elected 78-year-old Rashid as the country's new president by a majority vote on October 13. The legislature managed to elect a president only on its fourth attempt in eight months.