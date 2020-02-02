UrduPoint.com
New Iraqi Prime Minister Says Will Not Let Country Be Dragged Into Third States' Rivalry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 01:00 AM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2020) Newly-appointed Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi pledged to protect his country from foreign interference and prevent it from becoming an arena for other states' rivalry.

"I promise to protect Iraq from any external interference and not allow [others] to turn the country into an arena for settling scores in various conflicts," he said in his first address to the nation.

Allawi, a former communications minister, was appointed as prime minister earlier on Saturday. His predecessor, Adel Abdul Mahdi, resigned in November but remained in office in a caretaker capacity until the replacement was found.

