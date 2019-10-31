New IS Leader to Be Announced in Next Couple of Weeks - US Anti-Terror Center Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) The Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) will likely announce a new leader within two weeks and call for fresh attacks against Western interests following the elimination of its leader Abu Bakr Baghdadi, a top US counter-terrorism official said on Wednesday.

"And my guess is that we will, if history is any judge, over the next somewhere between a couple of days, or a couple of weeks, we'll see a new leader, caliph, announced," National Counterterrorism Center Acting Director Russell Travers said in testimony before the House Homeland Security Committee.

"We will see calls for attacks against Western interests."

On Sunday, President Donald Trump announced that Baghdadi had died in a raid executed by US Special Operations Forces in Syria's Idlib province.

The terrorist leader made his first media appearance in 2014, when he declared himself the caliph of a worldwide Islamic State. Since then, there have been numerous reports with claims, albeit unconfirmed, that Baghdadi had been killed.