New Israeli Defense Minister Speaks Of Iran Threat During Phone Call With Pentagon Chief

Published January 05, 2023 | 01:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) Israel's new defense minister, Yoav Galant, said he spoke about the threat of Iranian "aggression" during a phone call with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday.

"I spoke this evening with my counterpart Secretary of Defense Austin and emphasized the unique bond and unparalleled defense cooperation between the U.S. and Israel," Galant said on social media.

The former Israeli general said he expressed his appreciation for the Biden administration's commitment to Israel's security and shared his assessment of strategic challenges, such as Iran.

"I... shared an assessment of our top strategic challenges, starting with the multi-faceted Iranian threat, which includes its nuclear ambitions and regional aggression. Our cooperation must be stronger than ever as we prepare to face regional and global challenges," he added.

This was their first phone call since Galant took office last week following the swearing-in of Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister. Netanyahu is leading a right-wing government, propped up by ultra-Orthodox and ultra-nationalist parties.

