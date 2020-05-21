(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Israel's new Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, held a telephone conversation on Wednesday, during which the sides discussed international cooperation as well as regional issues.

"I spoke today with Russian [Foreign Minister] FM Lavrov. I thanked him for his message on my becoming FM and congratulated the Russian people on 75 years since the defeat of Nazism. Spoke about the growing cooperation between [Israel and Russia]. Also discussed regional issues including Iranian forces in Syria," Ashkenazi wrote on Twitter.

This was the first telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart after taking office as the new head of the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

Ashkenazi thanked Lavrov for the wishes on his appointment and noted that he hoped to continue cooperation between Israel and Russia.

The top diplomats agreed to meet as soon as the epidemiological situation allowed them to do so.

Israel's national legislature, the Knesset, voted 73-46 in favor of the new coalition government on Sunday, ending the longest political stalemate in Israel's history that led to three inconclusive elections in less than a year.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will lead the new unity government for 18 months before handing the office over to his former rival Benny Gantz in November 2021.