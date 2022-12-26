New Israeli Government to Be Sworn In on December 29 - Reports

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published December 26, 2022 | 04:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2022) The new Israeli government will be sworn in before the country's parliament on December 29, Israeli media reported on Monday.

The new government will be ratified by the Knesset and will formally come to power on Thursday, the Jerusalem Post said, citing messages of the Likud party leader, Benjamin Netanyahu, to members of parliament.

The meeting is expected to begin on December 29 at 11:00 local time (09:00 GMT).

On December 22, Netanyahu informed Israeli President Isaac Herzog that he had successfully formed a new government and the swearing-in ceremony for the new cabinet should take place no later than January 2.

Netanyahu, whose party won the early parliamentary elections on November 1 as part of a right-wing coalition, received a mandate to form the country's new government from the president on November 13. The mandate was due to expire on December 11, but Herzog extended it by ten days until December 21.

Netanyahu served as Israel's prime minister from 1996-1999 and from 2009-2021.

