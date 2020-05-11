New Israeli Government To Be Sworn In On May 14
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 05:23 PM
TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2020) The Israeli new coalition government headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be sworn in on May 14, the Knesset said in a statement on Monday.
"Speaker of Knesset Benny Gantz announced that the swearing-in of the new, 35th government of Israel led by Benjamin Netanyahu .
.. Will take place on May 14 at 13:00," the statement said.
On May 7, new coalition partners said in a joint statement that the swearing-in ceremony would take place on May 13.
The coalition agreement says that Netanyahu would be replaced by Gantz as a prime minister in the middle of the legislative period.