New Israeli Parliament to Hold Opening Ceremony on Thursday After Inconclusive Election

JERUSALEM/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) The Knesset, Israel's parliament, will convene on Thursday for the first session of the 22nd convocation to swear in 120 deputies in the presence of President Reuven Rivlin and leaders of political parties.

September's general election resulted in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party taking 32 seats, and his main rival, Benny Gantz, winning 33 seats with his opposition alliance Blue and White. After failing to secure a decisive victory, Netanyahu received a mandate from Rivlin on September 25 to form a new government.

The Israeli president is expected to call on parties to form a national unity government during the session, Israel's i24News channel said.

Following speeches from the president and Knesset speaker Yuli Edelstein, the deputies will take the oath of office.

The news outlet also noted that the Knesset would include 28 women, one less compared to the previous convocation.

According to the Haaretz newspaper, 13 Arab lawmakers of the Arab-majority party will not attend the opening ceremony. Their boycott is reportedly intended as a gesture of "protest against the wave of murders and violence" in the Israeli Arab community.