New Israeli Prime Minister Holds First Conversation With Turkish President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid has held his first phone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the prime minister's office said on Sunday.

"Prime Minister Yair Lapid spoke this evening with the President of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who congratulated Prime Minister Lapid and wished him success in his new role...

The two leaders emphasized that Israel-Türkiye relations are of great importance for security, the economy, and stability in the middle East," the statement read.

Furthermore, Lapid commended Erdogan for his cooperation in preventing terrorist attempts against Israelis in Turkey, with both sides praising the new civil aviation agreement signed a few days ago and expressing hope for further improvement in bilateral relations, the statement added.