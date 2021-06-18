UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Israeli Prime Minister Invites Merkel To Visit Country

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 12:20 AM

Israel's newly appointed Prime Minister Naftali Bennett invited German Chancellor Angela Merkel for a visit during a phone conversation, the government's press office said on Thursday

Merkel congratulated Bennett on his appointment and the establishment of the new Israeli government.

"The Prime Minister invited Chancellor Merkel to visit Israel," the statement said.

Bennett expressed appreciation for Germany's commitment to the security of Israel, including during the recent armed conflict with the HAMAS movement. He also paid attention to the opportunity to strengthen bilateral relations.

On Sunday, Bennett, leader of the Yamina right-wing political alliance, was elected the new Prime Minister of Israel. Yair Lapid, Yesh Atid party leader, will replace him after two years in accordance with the agreements of the oppositional coalition formed against former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

