UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Israeli State Comptroller Review Highlights Mossad's Growth Beyond Budget - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 10:40 PM

New Israeli State Comptroller Review Highlights Mossad's Growth Beyond Budget - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) A new review by Israeli State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman brings into light an incredible growth of the Mossad intelligence agency, beyond the organization's approved budget, The Jerusalem Post newspaper reported on Monday.

According to the report, the chief of Mossad's Logistics Division claimed in 2016 that while operations personnel had not grown much, support personnel had grown significantly.

Per the review, the intelligence service has surpassed its budget of approximately $440 million, reaching about $762 million in recent years.

At the same time, the intelligence officials say that the state is performing more and more clandestine activities.

The review was done from August 2016 to May 2018.

Related Topics

Budget Jerusalem Same May August 2016 2018 Post From Million

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED15.8 bn Monday

42 minutes ago

Etisalat Group to pay out interim dividends from A ..

42 minutes ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed postpones award ceremony of 11t ..

1 hour ago

&#039;Year of Preparations for the Next Fifty Year ..

1 hour ago

Amana Healthcare offers rehabilitation programme f ..

1 hour ago

Launch of Unit 1 of Barakah Nuclear Power Plant a ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.