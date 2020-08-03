(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) A new review by Israeli State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman brings into light an incredible growth of the Mossad intelligence agency, beyond the organization's approved budget, The Jerusalem Post newspaper reported on Monday.

According to the report, the chief of Mossad's Logistics Division claimed in 2016 that while operations personnel had not grown much, support personnel had grown significantly.

Per the review, the intelligence service has surpassed its budget of approximately $440 million, reaching about $762 million in recent years.

At the same time, the intelligence officials say that the state is performing more and more clandestine activities.

The review was done from August 2016 to May 2018.