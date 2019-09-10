UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Italian Government Wins Confidence Vote In Upper House

Faizan Hashmi 11 seconds ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 10:20 PM

New Italian Government Wins Confidence Vote in Upper House

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) The new coalition government led by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Tuesday won a confidence vote in the upper house of Italian parliament allowing the Cabinet to formally take office.

A total of 169 lawmakers in the 321-seat upper house voted in favor, while 133 lawmakers voted against.

The lower house of parliament passed the initial confidence motion on Monday.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Vote Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

UAE beat Malaysia 2-1 in FIFA World Cup Asian qual ..

5 minutes ago

Future Manufacturing Summit highlights region&#039 ..

20 minutes ago

Mauritanian Chief of Staff visits Wahat Al Karama

35 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change visits Dubai’s Waterf ..

50 minutes ago

UAE President receives message from President of K ..

1 hour ago

Hazza bin Zayed briefed on latest initiatives of A ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.