New Italian Government Wins Confidence Vote In Upper House
Faizan Hashmi 11 seconds ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 10:20 PM
ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) The new coalition government led by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Tuesday won a confidence vote in the upper house of Italian parliament allowing the Cabinet to formally take office.
A total of 169 lawmakers in the 321-seat upper house voted in favor, while 133 lawmakers voted against.
The lower house of parliament passed the initial confidence motion on Monday.