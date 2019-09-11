UrduPoint.com
New Italian Government Wins Confidence Vote In Upper House

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 12:10 AM

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) The new coalition government led by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Tuesday won a confidence vote in the upper house of Italian parliament allowing the Cabinet to formally take office.

A total of 169 lawmakers in the 321-seat upper house voted in favor, while 133 lawmakers voted against.

The lower house of parliament passed the initial confidence motion on Monday.

The new government consists of two traditional political rivals ” the center-left Democratic Party and the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S).

The alliance was formed amid serious political crisis, which was provoked by then-Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, who pulled his right-wing Lega party out of the alliance with M5S in August. The move was likely aimed at triggering a snap election, in which Salvini hoped to win the majority of votes to become prime minister.

