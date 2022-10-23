New Italian Prime Minister May Meet With French President on Monday in Rome - Reports

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2022) New Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni may meet with French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday in Rome, local media reported on Sunday.

Macron will visit Italy on Sunday to participate in the interreligious summit hosted by the Community of Sant'Egidio, a Catholic charity close to Pope Francis.

According to sources in Meloni's Brothers of Italy party, there is a high probability that the meeting between the French president and the Italian prime minister will take place before or after Macron's lunch with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, the Italian newspaper il Messaggero reported.

At the same time, sources at the Elysee Palace confirmed Macron's interest in a conversation with Meloni, where the new Italian prime minister is expected to reiterate her pro-European and pro-Atlantic position, the outlet said.

It is possible that Meloni's first foreign visit as prime minister will either be to Paris or to Brussels to meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, according to the report.

Meloni has become the first female Italian prime minister in history, following the parliamentary elections that took place on September 25.