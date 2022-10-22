New Italian Prime Minister Meloni Announces Composition of Government

(@FahadShabbir)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2022) New Italian prime minister and leader of Brothers of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, on Friday announced the composition of her government.

Matteo Salvini, the leader of the Lega party, became the infrastructure minister and the deputy prime minister. Antonio Tajani, the former president of the European Parliament, became Italy's new foreign minister. The prefect of Rome, Matteo Piantedosi, is set to become the interior minister.

Giancarlo Giorgetti from the Lega party was named the finance minister, while Guido Crosetto, a co-founder of Brothers of Italy, will head the defense ministry.

Hungarian President Katalin Novak and Prime Minister Viktor Orban, both from the right-wing Fidesz party, were among the first to congratulate Meloni on the government announcement.

"Just spoke to my longstanding ally and friend Giorgia Meloni, to whom I would like to congratulate on her nomination to the first female Prime Minister of Italy," the president wrote in a social media posting that featured a photo of the two smiling on camera.