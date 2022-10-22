UrduPoint.com

New Italian Prime Minister Meloni Announces Composition Of Government

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 22, 2022 | 01:30 AM

New Italian Prime Minister Meloni Announces Composition of Government

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2022) New Italian prime minister and leader of Brothers of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, on Friday announced the composition of her government.

Matteo Salvini, the leader of the Lega party, became the infrastructure minister and the deputy prime minister. Antonio Tajani, the former president of the European Parliament, became Italy's new foreign minister. The prefect of Rome, Matteo Piantedosi, is set to become the interior minister.

Giancarlo Giorgetti from the Lega party was named the finance minister, while Guido Crosetto, a co-founder of Brothers of Italy, will head the defense ministry.

Hungarian President Katalin Novak and Prime Minister Viktor Orban, both from the right-wing Fidesz party, were among the first to congratulate Meloni on the government announcement.

"Just spoke to my longstanding ally and friend Giorgia Meloni, to whom I would like to congratulate on her nomination to the first female Prime Minister of Italy," the president wrote in a social media posting that featured a photo of the two smiling on camera.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Interior Minister Parliament Social Media Rome Italy From Government

Recent Stories

France's Top Diplomat Says EU Weighing Iran Sancti ..

France's Top Diplomat Says EU Weighing Iran Sanctions Over Alleged Drone Supply ..

1 hour ago
 Door-to-door free milk testing, nutritional counse ..

Door-to-door free milk testing, nutritional counselling campaign kicked off

1 hour ago
 Ukraine Saying Russian Language Should Be Abolishe ..

Ukraine Saying Russian Language Should Be Abolished 'Unhelpful Rhetoric' - UN Sp ..

1 hour ago
 US Eyeing Price Cap on Russia Oil Above $60 in Bid ..

US Eyeing Price Cap on Russia Oil Above $60 in Bid to Encourage Continued Output ..

1 hour ago
 Ethiopians in US granted 'protected status' amid w ..

Ethiopians in US granted 'protected status' amid war

1 hour ago
 Minister felicitates nation on removal from FATF g ..

Minister felicitates nation on removal from FATF grey list

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.