New Ivan Gren-Class Landing Ship Petr Morgunov to Join Russian Northern Fleet in 2021

Ivan Gren-class Petr Morgunov large landing ship, the first serial warship of Project 11711, will join Russia's Northern Fleet in 2021, Commander-in-Chief of Russian Navy Adm. Nikolay Yevmenov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Ivan Gren-class Petr Morgunov large landing ship, the first serial warship of Project 11711, will join Russia's Northern Fleet in 2021, Commander-in-Chief of Russian Navy Adm. Nikolay Yevmenov said on Wednesday.

"It is planned that the large landing ship Petr Morgunov will arrive in its place of permanent deployment in the Northern Fleet in the near future, in 2021," Yevmenov said, as quoted by the Russian Defense Ministry's media department.

The official ceremony dedicated to the ship joining the ranks of the Northern Fleet was held in Kaliningrad.

The Petr Morgunov ship was developed by the Nevskoye Design Bureau. The Russian Defense Ministry ordered the warship in 2014, and it was laid down a year later. The ship was put afloat in 2018 and completed sea trials from late 2019 to September of this year.

The large landing ships are able to transport up to 300 marines, over 30 armored personnel carriers or 13 tanks.